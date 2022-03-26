SSC, HSC results likely to be delayed after teachers refuse to check answer sheets

Unaided school teachers have refused to check answer sheets of 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. In many schools, junior colleges, bundles of answer sheets are lying unchecked.

The Unaided action committee has warned the school education department and the state board that the action committee will not be responsible if the result is delayed. Unaided teachers agitated for grants at various stages. 10th and 12th answer sheet examination has been boycotted.

In many schools and colleges in the Mumbai division, the answer sheets have been handed over to the teachers for examination. Sanjay Daware, Mumbai chairman of the Unaided action committee, has informed that the answer sheets have not been checked.

"If the school education department is not positive about our demands, then many teachers in Unaided schools will not co-operate in checking the answer sheets," he said. Bundles of answer sheets for both 10th and 12th classes are lying around. Submission of Statement to the State Board by Mumbai Divisional Board - On 24th February 2022, the Unaided Action Committee submitted a letter to the Mumbai Divisional Secretary giving ideas about the boycott. Taking immediate action, the Mumbai Divisional Secretary has informed the State Board of Education in this regard. As no action has been taken yet, the agitation will continue till the demands of the Unaided action committee are met.