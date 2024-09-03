ST Bus Employees Strike: Buses Halted Across Key Routes in Maharashtra as Hartal Begins

State transport employees have initiated another strike to demand the fulfillment of various pending issues. Beginning Tuesday, ST employees statewide have called for an indefinite strike, which has garnered significant response since early this morning. Buses from Akola, Amravati, Ahmednagar, and Dharashiv districts are parked at the depot, causing a surge in passenger traffic and increased congestion at stations.

Akola ST employees began their strike at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, resulting in buses being parked at the central bus stand. Additionally, some employees from the Amravati depot have joined the strike, disrupting ST bus services to Nagpur.

The district central bus stand and all ST depots in rural areas at Amravati have been closed since this morning. ST employees are protesting outside the depots, making loud announcements to highlight their demands.

The shutdown is causing significant inconvenience for commuters, with a large crowd of passengers at the ST bus stands and loud slogans being raised against the government. The situation is similarly tense in Ahmednagar district, where buses from the Shirdi and Sangamner depots are parked at the station.

In Dharashiv district, depots in Kalamb and Bhum have been closed since early morning, leading to further disruptions for passengers. ST employees have stated, "The government is not accepting our demands. We will not call off the strike until our issues are addressed." The strike is also gaining traction in other districts, potentially bringing the entire ST bus network to a standstill.

In 2021, ST employees in Maharashtra went on a prolonged strike that halted ST bus operations for 54 days. Now, with the current strike coinciding with Ganeshotsav, there is a potential for significant disruption to the public, including those traveling to their villages for the festival.

