ST Bus falls in Narmada river, first reaction of MSRTC

An ST Corporation bus coming from Indore to Pune met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The bus fell into Narmada river at Ghagargaon in Dhar district. 13 passengers have died in this. As this bus is coming to Pune, the question of how many passengers from Maharashtra were in it has now been raised. In this background, Managing Director of ST Corporation Shekhar Channe has interacted with the media. According to his information, this bus of ST Corporation was from Jalgaon district. This bus left Indore at 7:30 in the morning. This bus was coming to Amalner. However, the bus met with an accident while crossing the Narmada river bridge in Dhar district, said Shekhar Channe.

We still do not have the information about how many and which passengers from Maharashtra are in this ST bus. We will provide detailed information soon. Channe said that a helpline will also be started for the families of the dead and injured to get information. Currently, rescue operations are underway to save the remaining passengers of the ST in Narmada river in Dhar district. ST Corporation said that we will give detailed information about all this soon.

In this terrible accident, 13 people have died so far and 15 people have been rescued. The bus was going from Indore to Pune. The accident happened due to brake failure on Narmada river bridge. The situation will be clarified only after investigation. Therefore, the death toll is expected to rise further.



- This incident happened while coming to Pune from Indore.

- NDRF and NDRF team have reached the spot for rescue work

- Bus number MH 40 N9848

- So far six people have been rescued by rescue operation.

- Involvement of one jawan from Hingoli district in the rescue operation.

- Race efforts are on to get the rest of the passengers out of the bus.

