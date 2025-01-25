ST Bus Fare Hike: Check Revised Ticket Prices for Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur and Other Districts

The State Transport Corporation (ST) implemented a fare hike across all its services starting from midnight on Friday. This increase has made even simple journeys more expensive. For instance, a trip from Pune to Kolhapur is now costlier by Rs 53, while the Kolhapur to Mumbai route sees an increase of Rs 89. The fare hike is expected to significantly impact passengers' budgets, with an average increase of 14.95%.

The decision to hike fares was approved by the State Road Transport Corporation due to rising operational costs, including increased diesel prices, higher chassis and tyre costs, and expenses related to employee dearness allowances.

The fare hike has been implemented across the 12 depots in the Kolhapur division. The Kolhapur depot received an official circular from the Pune regional office at around 6 PM, following which the departmental office announced the fare hike.

New Ticket Rates from Kolhapur Central Bus Stand:

Route - Old Rate - New Rate - Increase

Mumbai: Rs 564 → Rs 654 (+Rs 89)

Pune: Rs 330 → Rs 383 (+Rs 53)

Satara: Rs 185 → Rs 212 (+Rs 27)

Karad: Rs 105 → Rs 122 (+Rs 17)

Sangli: Rs 70 → Rs 81 (+Rs 11)

Pandharpur: Rs 260 → Rs 303 (+Rs 43)

Solapur: Rs 375 → Rs 433 (+Rs 58)

Ichalkaranji: Rs 40 → Rs 46 (+Rs 6)

Gadhinglaj: Rs 90 → Rs 102 (+Rs 12)

Wathar: Rs 30 → Rs 36 (+Rs 6)

Chandgad: Rs 160 → Rs 182 (+Rs 22)

Kagal: Rs 25 → Rs 31 (+Rs 6)

Gaganbawda: Rs 90 → Rs 102 (+Rs 12)

Radhanagari: Rs 80 → Rs 91 (+Rs 11)

"Passenger fares on major routes within the district have been adjusted based on the 14.95 percent fare hike formula. The implementation began at midnight on Friday," stated Santosh Bogre, Divisional Transport Officer.