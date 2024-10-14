ST Corporation Cancels Diwali Fare Hike Decision Just 72 Hours After Announcement

ST Corporation has canceled its decision to increase passenger fares during the Diwali season, just 72 hours after initially announcing the hike. On October 11, the corporation had revealed plans to raise fares by 10% from October 25 to November 25, 2024, in anticipation of the surge in passengers that typically occurs during Diwali. It’s a common practice for the ST Corporation to raise fares during this period to manage the heavy demand, as families travel for Diwali and Bhaubeej celebrations.

A letter had been sent to all ST officers, instructing them to prepare for the fare hike. However, less than 72 hours later, the corporation’s top management reversed the decision. On October 14, a new letter was issued to the Agar Pramukhs (depot heads), officially canceling the seasonal fare increase.

Interestingly, the cancellation comes just as political activity ramps up in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. With the election code of conduct expected to be enforced soon, the fare hike reversal appears to be influenced by political considerations.