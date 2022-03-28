ST Strike: Another ST worker dies of suicide in Jalgaon

Maharashtra ST employees have been on strike for the last few months demanding merger. Many ST workers have committed suicide so far due to this, while some have died due to stress. Now another shocking incident has taken place. An ST employee has committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Jalgaon.

The driver of Yaval Depot (age 48), who participated in the ST strike, committed suicide by writing a suicide note before committing suicide. The deceased ST driver was working at Yaval depot in Jalgaon. His name is Shivaji Pandit Patil.

Shivaji Patil has written a suicide note before committing suicide. He said that he was taking this step as he was in good mental state. His body has been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Jalgaon.

The main demand of the ST employees is to merge ST with the state government. The report of the committee appointed by the court to find a solution has come. Stating that the merger demand is not feasible, the committee has rejected the demand in the report. The state government has also said the merger is not possible.