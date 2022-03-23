ST Strike: Another ST worker dies of suicide in Nashik

The ST workers who have been on strike since Diwali have not been given any solution yet by the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Now it has come to light that another employee has committed suicide by strangulation. The deceased was identified as Shivnath Kapade.

Recently, due to non-payment of salary there have been incidents of ST employees committing suicide in various parts of the state. In Udgir depot in Latur district, bus driver Sanjay Kesgire committed suicide by hanging himself with a belt from a parked bus. However, the government has not been able to end the ST strike for more than four months now. There is intense dissatisfaction among the employees about this.

What exactly happened?

Shivnath Kapade from Nashik has been working in Shahapur depot for the last eight years. For the last four months, like other employees, he has been agitating for the merger of ST. A case has been registered in this regard at Gangapur police station.

The Maharashtra government has asked the Mumbai High Court for another 15 days to resolve the ST issue. The ST case is currently pending in the court. However, the court observed that the state government was delaying its decision on the issue of ST employees. Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte informed the court that the ST issue was not discussed by the government. The court, after hearing the pleas of both the parties, clarified that the matter will be heard on April 5.