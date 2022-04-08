ST workers protest out Sharad Pawar's house: Who is behind attack ? HM Walse Patil assures proper investigation

ST workers have been on strike for the last 5 months. The families of the employees are protesting in Azad Maidan. However, today, angry ST workers marched on the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak and threw sandals. The sudden agitation also shocked the police.

Who is behind the whole incident? Home Minister Walse Patil has informed that this will be investigated.

Who is behind the ST workers' agitation? Mumbai Police will investigate this.

Home Minister Walse Patil has responded by tweeting, "The protests outside the residence of National President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Reverend Pawar Saheb in Mumbai was unreasonable. It is well known who provokes the feelings of the employees.The Mahavikas Aghadi government has always kept the way open for ST employees to discuss. Respect for the court process is orderly. They should raise their issues in a constitutional way as well as through dialogue. There is a humble appeal to the protesters that the employees should not take the law into their own hands by giving an undesirable turn to the agitation."