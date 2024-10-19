State Chief Secretary Instructs All Dept to Halt New Schemes Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has issued clear instructions to the state administration, emphasizing that no new projects, concessions, or financial grants should be announced in any form. Additionally, she has mandated the suspension of the implementation of new schemes following the initiation of the model code of conduct in the state. These directives were communicated in writing to the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary, and all administrative departments of the Ministry.

On October 15, at 3:30 PM, the Chief Election Officer's office received complaints regarding the flurry of government decisions and orders being issued by ministerial administrative departments shortly after the code of conduct took effect. The Chief Secretary reiterated that government decisions and orders likely to influence the electorate should not be issued retroactively during the model code period. Furthermore, the implementation of such decisions and orders that may affect voters should halt as well. In her letter, the Chief Secretary stressed the importance of ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct while conducting government work.

Also Read: Election Code of Conduct Explained: What Political Parties Must Follow During Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The letter specifically states that no new government schemes should be approved, and new contracts must not be awarded. It also calls for a review of ongoing benefit schemes by the ministers, urging a cessation of these activities. Additionally, the letter underscores that funds for welfare schemes should not be reallocated without the permission of the Election Commission.