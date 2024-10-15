Election Code of Conduct Explained: What Political Parties Must Follow During Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The Central Election Commission today announced the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand in a press conference. The Maharashtra Assembly Election will be held in a single phase. Voting will be held in the entire state on the same day. Voting will be held in Maharashtra on November 20. Counting of votes will be done on November 23. In Jharkhand, voting will be held in two phases. In Jharkhand, the first phase of elections will be held on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. Also, counting of votes will be done in Jharkhand on November 23.

Meanwhile, the code of conduct has also been implemented in the respective states after the announcement of the elections. During this period, the government machinery functions under the control of the Election Commission. The code of conduct is lifted after the official results are announced after voting and counting. But many questions arise as to what exactly an ideal code of conduct is and what are its rules and regulations. Know about it.

What is a code of conduct?

The Election Commission has made some rules to conduct free and fair elections in the country. These rules of Election Commission are called Code of Conduct. It is the responsibility of the government, leaders and political parties to follow these rules during Lok Sabha/Assembly elections.

When does the Code of Conduct come into force and for how long does it remain in force?

The code of conduct comes into effect as soon as the election date is announced. Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are held every five years in the country. Assembly elections of different states are held at different times. The code of conduct comes into force as soon as the Election Commission announces the election programme. The rules of the code of conduct are to be followed till the completion of the election process. The code of conduct comes into force in the country as soon as the election date is announced and continues till the counting of votes.

What are the rules of conduct?

Government money cannot be used for the benefit of any political party or individual after the implementation of the Election Code of Conduct. Apart from this, government vehicles, bungalows, aircraft or government facilities cannot be used for election campaigning. No government announcement, foundation laying or inauguration shall take place after the code of conduct has come into force. Apart from this, permission from the police is required to hold any rally or public meeting. Solicitation of votes in the name of money, religion, caste is strictly prohibited in election rallies. There are no transfers of officers and employees related to the election in any way. If necessary, the permission of the Election Commission should be taken.

If a candidate or political party violates the code of conduct, action will be taken against him as per the rules of the commission. The concerned candidate who violates the rules of the code of conduct may be barred from contesting the election. If a candidate or a political party violates the rules, if it is a serious matter, a legal case is filed against that party or candidate. Not only this, the punishment of imprisonment has also been provided to the concerned person. The code of conduct provides detailed information on how political parties and their candidates should behave.