State Election Commission rejects Congress' objection; Votes of both BJP MLAs are valid

The Central Election Commission had held a meeting on this for 15 minutes. Despite the decision of the State Election Commission, the counting of votes for the Legislative Council elections will begin after the decision of the Central Election Commission. A copy of the decision taken by the State Election Commission will be sent to the Central Commission. After that, a decision will be taken there.

What exactly is an objection?

The voting process of the Legislative Council is by secret ballot. In such a process, after you cast your vote, you have to fold the ballot paper yourself and put it in the ballot box with your own hands. But both the MLAs were confined to wheelchairs for voting as they were battling cancer. In such a situation, after casting their vote, it was not possible to put the ballot paper directly in the ballot box, so they gave it to their colleagues and they put the ballot paper in the ballot box. Congress has objected to the violation of this rule. As a result, the counting of votes in the Legislative Council was scheduled to start at 5 pm, but it will be delayed. This is likely to result in late results for ten seats.