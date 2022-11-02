State Intelligence Department allots Y+ security upgraded for Amruta Fadnavis

The State Intelligence Department recently allotted a traffic clearance vehicle along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with escort to Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Y+ escort category comes with the security of an escort vehicle and five policemen.

According to a report of The Indian Express, asked about the upgrade, Devendra Fadnavis told, Mrs Fadnavis has not applied for any security upgrade. Based on threat perception, the high-power committee has given the security. The traffic clearance vehicle has also not been applied for. Amruta has specifically told the police that she doesn’t require a traffic clearance vehicle.

I am told that such traffic clearance vehicles were provided to the entire Thackeray family and many more private individuals in the past. It is not about the post but about the threat perception; so there are people who are not even MLAs and are given Z or Z+, he said.