Stock markets open in green, Sensex up by 339 points

As the realty sector shares soared by 2.02 per cent, the benchmark equity indices opened in green on Thursday.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 339.61 points or 0.60 per cent at 57270.17 at 9.35 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17061.70 at 9.35 am, up by 106.20 points or 0.63 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are realty metal, and power among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor