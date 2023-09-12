Stray dog causes mishap, one dead

Viraj Deshpande (Lokmat News Network Nagpur)

A 62-year-old woman, riding pillion on her son’s bike, died as her son tried to avoid hitting a stray dog and the vehicle skidded on the road at Sanjay Nagar on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Amita Nimbalkar, a resident of Pratap Nagar.

On Sunday, Amita along with her son Mohit had gone to Jhilpi village for some farm work. They were returning home when a dog ran across the road at Sanjay Nagar and Mohit could not control the bike. The duo fell on the ground and sustained injuries. Mohit suffered minor injuries but Amita fell unconscious due to serious head injury. She was soon admitted to a private hospital located at Shankar Nagar Square but died during treatment on Monday morning. Ambazari police have registered a case of accidental death.

Even earlier many people have lost their lives in accidents caused by stray dogs and other animals but the civic body has not taken any concrete steps to control these strays.

On Ambazari Bypass Road, the route from Ambazari to Nagpur University Campus is being cemented. But a garbage dump has been built on the side of the road. There is mud on one side of the road. Some unauthorized houses have also been built near the road. Vehicles are parked on the road in front of most of these houses. Cattle and dogs have started gathering at many places on this route due to which the possibility of an accident on this bypass cannot be ruled out.