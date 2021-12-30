Strict restrictions are likely to be imposed in Mumbai if the positivity rate goes above 5%, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

As the positivity rate is increasing in the state, the Maharashtra government is thinking of putting strict restrictions on the state. The Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that restrictions will be imposed in Mumbai when the positivity rate goes above 5 percent. “Worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the State. Mumbai's positivity rate is at 4 percent. If this goes above 5 percent, then we will have to think about imposing restrictions. CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting COVID Task Force soon,” said Rajesh Tope, ANI reported.

The state has doubled in the positivity rate for the last 4 days. In just four days, the daily number of patients in Mumbai has gone up from 683 to 1,377. Although the rate is alarming compared to the previous two waves of the corona, the number of patients who need to be hospitalized is lower, medical experts said. According to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation administration, it took 12 days for the first wave of the corona to increase the daily number of patients in Mumbai from 706 to 1,376. In the second wave, it took 20 days for the daily number of patients to reach 1,325 from 683. However, in the third wave, which is expected to come at the end of 2021, it has been seen that the number of patients is increasing in a short period of time.