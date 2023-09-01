Student injured as roof of newly constructed ZP School in Nanded collapses

The poor condition of schools is becoming a serious issue, especially when classes are in session at schools and colleges.

In the newly constructed Zilla Parishad school in Hadgaon, Nanded, which was filled with students as usual, a concerning incident occurred. While students were engrossed in their studies, the slab of the building, which had been completed just last year, suddenly collapsed, injuring Vaibhav Jadhav, a student, in the process. Thankfully, other students were inside the classroom at that time, narrowly averting a major tragedy.

Following the incident, there was a swift response from the local community. It's worth noting that the school building had been constructed just last year. However, villagers have raised concerns, alleging that substandard construction work led to the roof's collapse. They are also demanding that legal action be taken against the contractor and the Zilla Parishad engineers responsible for the alleged subpar construction. It's noteworthy that no education department officials have visited the school yet, which has further fueled the villagers' frustration.