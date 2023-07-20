Such incident puts country to shame: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Manipur female naked parade case

In the midst of a national controversy over the viral video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday said that such an incident puts the country to shame and added that she wants a discussion on the situation of the northeastern state in the Parliament Monsoon.

Yesterday, video of a heinous crime with two women came from Manipur before the country. Such an incident puts the country to shame. As a woman MP, I want a discussion on Manipur. The PM should break his silence and answer the people by speaking on the Floor of the House. Women & Child Welfare Development Minister Smriti Irani never spoke on this but now when there is pressure on her, she says she spoke with the CM. The most incompetent minister of the country should resign. This will be the first issue at the Parliament today. She said that Women and Child Welfare Development Minister Smriti Irani never spoke on this. But now when there is pressure on her, she says she spoke with the CM, Chaturvedi added.

On July 19, Horrific videos of two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have been widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4, and demanded stern actions against the perpetrators.

Many political leaders, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman severely condemned the incident and demanded strict action.