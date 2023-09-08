Sudhir Mungantiwar's absence from party meeting sparks debate on BJP's internal turmoil

The division between the Shiv Sena and the NCP has sent shockwaves through the state's political landscape. Additionally, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar's absence from a crucial party meeting has fueled speculations about a potential rift within the BJP.

Over the past few months, there has been discussion about BJP leader Pankaja Munde's dissatisfaction within the party. In an attempt to address this, the party assigned her a significant national-level responsibility. This has sparked speculation about internal discord within the BJP. In this context, reports have surfaced indicating that Sudhir Mungantiwar was excluded from an important meeting.

According to reports, the BJP is conducting region-wise meetings in Mumbai in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are engaging in discussions with each MLA and assessing their respective departments. However, Sudhir Mungantiwar has been excluded from this meeting. Mungantiwar informed a Marathi news channel that he did not receive an invitation for the meeting. This has sparked various speculations within political circles.

Mungantiwar recently expressed his displeasure with the BJP's alignment with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, stating, "I don't like the BJP with Shinde, and I don't like the BJP with Ajit Pawar either I like the BJP as a party that serves the country." His remarks sparked a political debate. Meanwhile, the BJP has subsequently excluded him from significant meetings.