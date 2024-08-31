'Suffered Because Of Alliance With NCP': BJP Leader Echoes Similar Sentiments After Tanaji Sawant

As the assembly elections approach, tensions within the Mahayuti alliance are becoming increasingly evident. Following Tanaji Sawant's remarks directed at the NCP, BJP officials in Latur have taken a similar stance, criticising the NCP. "The BJP and Shiv Sena are like brothers, but the NCP is a stepbrother to the BJP. It's hard to understand why the BJP allied with the NCP," said Dilip Deshmukh, Latur BJP district president. He added, "Our workers feel that the BJP has suffered because of this alliance with the NCP."

The state government consists of three parties, and the rationale behind the BJP's alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP remains unclear. "The situation has become so complicated that our party workers believe it hasn't been beneficial for the BJP to include the NCP in the alliance. It's been quite a downfall," remarked Dilip Deshmukh, BJP's rural district president.

Earlier, BJP state spokesperson Ganesh Hake made a similar statement, calling the BJP's alliance with the NCP unfortunate, describing it as a pact with the incompatible. His sharp reaction came after the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction clashed in Ahmadpur.

In response to Ganesh Hake's criticism, Ajit Pawar stated that the BJP-NCP alliance was formed after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, adding that it was not his place to answer further on the matter.

Following Ajit Pawar's response, BJP's rural district president, Dilip Deshmukh, issued a scathing retort, which is likely to increase the challenges faced by Babasaheb Patil, the Ajit Pawar faction's MLA from the Ahmadpur assembly constituency in Latur district.

With the assembly elections just around the corner, it seems all is not well within the Mahayuti alliance. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Tanaji Sawant had earlier remarked, "We sit side by side with NCP leaders in the Cabinet, but once the meeting ends, it's a different story."

In response, NCP leaders criticised Sawant and demanded that the Chief Minister reprimand him sternly.