Sukhoi Fighter Jet Will Take Off From Navi Mumbai International Airport This Week, Says CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday that a Sukhoi fighter jet will take off from Navi Mumbai International Airport later this week. During an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated several development projects in the poll-bound state, Shinde remarked that Modi is a "bigger fighter than the Sukhoi fighter jet," highlighting the Prime Minister's efforts to confront the opposition independently.

#WATCH | Raigad: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Sukhoi fighter aircraft will take off from Navi Mumbai Airport. It is a big achievement for our state." pic.twitter.com/MxmBMk5Sgc — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2024

The greenfield Navi Mumbai international airport near Mumbai is currently under construction. It is expected to be operational by March next year, officials had said earlier.

Navi Mumbai's greenfield airport, expected to become operational by March next year, will be the site for the fighter jet's test flight. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent achievements, applauding the BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly elections and expressing confidence in achieving similar results in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.