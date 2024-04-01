Summer Adventures Unlocked: Nagpur-Madgaon Express Extends Service to Goa from Akola Until June End

Akola: The Nagpur-Madgaon-Nagpur bi-weekly special express, which will ferry passengers from Vidarbha to Goa, has been extended and the Akola-bound train will now run till June 30, 2024. The train will have a stop at Akola, which will facilitate Akolekar passengers.

Also Read | Special Trains Via Akola to Run Till End of June



There was a frequent demand for such a train as there was no direct train from Vidarbha to Konkan. Keeping in mind the rush season, special trains are planned by the railways on this route. Nagpur-Madgaon-Nagpur (01139/01140), which was started two years ago in the wake of Diwali and Christmas, is being extended from time to time. Given the increasing response to the train, the Railways has now decided to keep the train running till June 29, 2024. There will be a total of 54 trips on both sides of this special train for three months.

The schedule

According to the revised schedule, the Nagpur-Madgaon Express (01139) bi-weekly train will leave Nagpur station every Wednesday and Saturday at 3:06 pm from April 3 to June 29 and reach Madgaon at 05:46 pm the next day. On the return journey, the bi-weekly train Madgaon-Nagpur Express (01140) will leave Madgaon station every Thursday and Sunday from April 4 to June 30 at 08:01 pm and reach Nagpur station at 021:31 pm the next day.

En route stations

The train will halt at Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusawal, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim (Goa) and Karmali (Goa).