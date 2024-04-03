Summer Heat Drives Mumbaikars to Opt for AC Local Passenger Trains

Mumbai: To protect Mumbaikars against the blazing heat, local commuters have started turning to AC local. As a result, the number of passengers traveling by AC local trains is increasing. As many as 3,561 passengers of Western Railway (WR) were issued AC local passes on Monday, April 1.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai, along with the state, has been rising since March. The maximum temperature in Mumbai has been recorded around 37 degrees Celsius this month. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal in April and May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Central Railway / AC Local

2023 Ticket Passengers Amount January 2,38,873 13,49,430 5,81,76,880 February 2,53,901 13,50,299 5,94,99,400 March 2,89,249 15,18,660 6,73,06,535

2024 Tickets Passengers Amount January 3,59,287 19,56,781 8,37,24,835 February 3,65,267 18,84,270 8,17,94,325 March 2,35,346 13,66,425 5,77,85,165

96 trips per day on Western Railway

The Western Railway is conducting 96 daily trips of AC local during the official days from Monday to Friday. On April 1, 23,623 passengers bought tickets for AC local trains on Saturday and Sunday. The number of passes issued is 3,561.

Windy fever

1) The winds blowing from the Arabian Sea to the land stabilize in the morning. This keeps the temperature constant.

2) However, the winds heat up in the afternoon to stabilize the winds. As a result, Mumbai's temperature is recorded higher.