Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination Papers For Baramati Seat; Here's Why Ajit Pawar Was Not Present

Nationalist Congress Party, Baramati candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, filed her nomination on Thursday, April 18. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Praful Patel and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present with her at the Divisional Commissioner's office.

Why Ajit Pawar Was Not Present?

As wife Sunetra filed her nomination from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, her husband, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also filed a dummy nomination as NCP nominee from the family seat as a precautionary step.

Sunetra Pawar is contesting against her sister-in-law, the sitting MP Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate. Supriya also filed her nomination from the Baramati seat today.

Ajit Pawar Also Files Nomination as a Precautionary Step

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Thursday that whenever any candidate of Mahayuti files their nomination, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will try to remain present.

However, Deputy CM Ajit was not seen with his wife Sunetra in a video shared by the news agency ANI as he also filed his nomination as a precautionary measure from the Baramati.