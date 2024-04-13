Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional Over 'Outsider Pawar' Remark by Sharad Pawar (Watch)

Sunetra Pawar, the NCP candidate from Baramati, got emotional when asked about Sharad Pawar's recent statement referring to her as the 'outsider Pawar.' Sunetra Pawar, who is the wife of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is currently contesting the Lok Sabha elections against the incumbent NCP-SCP MP, Supriya Sule, in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar's recent appeal for voters to support a different Pawar candidate, despite being within the same political family, has sparked controversy. This move prompted Sharad Pawar to describe Sunetra, who is contesting as an NCP candidate from Baramati, as an "outsider." Earlier today, when asked about Sharad Pawar's remark calling her 'outsider', an NCP candidate from Baramati got emotional.

The Baramati parliamentary seat, the home turf of the Pawars, is for the first time witnessing two members of the Pawar family locking horns. While Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has given candidature to three-time sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

This is the first major election that two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are facing ever since the party split in July last year after Ajit Pawar rebelled and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.