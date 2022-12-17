MVA supporters gather for Halla bol protest in Mumbai

The political atmosphere is going to heat up with two marches in Mumbai today. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Hallabol protest targeting Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra as well as counter-protests by the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress would be taking out the 'morcha' (protest march) against the 'injustice' meted out to Maharashtra, 'insults' of the state's icons and 'atrocities' against Marathi-speakers in border areas of Karnataka as well as industrial projects being taken out of the state.

A person who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is sitting in Raj Bhavan, his brain is mortgaged in Delhi. No one has ever made such an absurd statement about Shivaji Maharaj, we are proud that we have taken up this work for the love of Maharashtra. You are suffering because you are sleepy, said Sanjay Raut.

While Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole will lead the procession, there is uncertainty over the participation of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Heavy police force deployed outside CM Eknath Shinde's official residence Varsha and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar bungalow. NCP chief Sharad Pawar to join the protest.