Supporters of Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray gear up for show of strength in Dahi Handi festival

Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will on Friday witness Dahi Handi events which are being organised by his faction as well as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.Supporters of both sides are busy making preparations to attract maximum crowds for Dahi Handi, which is a part of the Janmashtami festival where youngsters called Govindas are dressed in a colourful attire. They make a human pyramid to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk which is hung mid-air, and break it.

This year, the supporters of Mr Shinde are putting up a Dahi Handi at Tembhi Naka, while the rival camp of Thane MP Rajan Vichare is organising a similar event just about 200 metres away at Jambli Naka in Thane city.Both the sides are organising the events in the names of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and late Sena leader from Thane Anand Dighe, whom Mr Shinde considers as his mentor.Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the Chief Minister's son, and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske told reporters on Wednesday that their Handi depicts respect.On the other side, Mr Vichare said their reflects loyalty, unity, culture and the voice of Hindutva.The city police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival.Shrikant Shinde and Mhaske said the winning team of their events in Thane and Mumbai will get ₹ 2.51 lakh each.