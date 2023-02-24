Supreme Court rejects CBI inquiry against Jitendra Awhad in Anant Karmuse assault case

The Supreme Court has granted some relief to NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad in the Anant Karmuse assault case. The court has rejected the demand for a CBI probe into the matter. However, the court has also ordered the continuation of the investigation in the case.

Anant Karamuse was brutally beaten by Jitendra Awad's supporters for making very offensive and filthy-language comments on social media.

It was alleged that this beating occurred at Awhad’s request at his home. This incident occurred during the administration of Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state. As Awhad was a minister at the time, the opposition made a big fuss. Due to this, Awhad was also arrested in this case. However, he was immediately released on bail. After that, Karamuse approached the Supreme Court. It was also demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI.

The court passed important orders today while hearing Karmuse's application. The court has directed that the state government should continue further investigation into the Karmuse assault case and submit the report of the inquiry to the sessions court within three months. Therefore, the hanging sword of the inquiry on the Awhad will remain.