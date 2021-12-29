Supriya Sule and her husband test positive for COVID-19

NCP leader MP Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand Sule have tested covid positive. Supriya Sule herself has informed about this on social media. Also, there is no reason to worry and everyone who came in contact should get themselves tested, Supriya Sule appealed.



Sadanand and I, both of us have tested positive for COVID - 19. We do not have any symptoms. Requesting everyone who has come in contact with us to get themselves tested. Take Care. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 29, 2021