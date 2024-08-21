Supriya Sule Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Rising Crime Against Women and Badlapur Sexual Assault Case (Watch Video)

NCP MP Supriya Sule, accompanied by party workers, staged a protest against the Maharashtra government in response to the alleged sexual assault of a girl at a school in Badlapur. Reacting to the protest Supriya Sule said, "Crime has increased in Maharashtra and this is not something I am saying but the government data mentions. Be it the Porsche case or drugs in the state. Crime against women has increased a lot in Maharashtra".

The issue (Badlapur) incident is sensitive. The way it was ignored is saddening. When the people were on the roads, the government was awakened. After elections (Lok Sabha), the sisters immediately became 'Ladki' (dear) for the government and started giving Rs 1500 for the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bhin Yojana. I saw on all your channels that a woman said they do not want this government's Rs 1500, we will give them Rs 2000 but keep our sisters safe, she further said.

Police have been deployed at Badlapur Railway Station following a massive protest held yesterday in response to the alleged sexual assault of a girl student. On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators blocked the tracks at the station, protesting the alleged assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper in a washroom. The demonstration led to significant disruptions in local train services and caused the rerouting of several long-distance trains.