Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Girl Molested by Earring Seller in Nagpada Under Pretext of Showing Jewellery; Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai's Nagpada area, where an 8-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the earring seller, said police on Wednesday, August 21. According to reports, a man selling earrings allegedly molested the young girl under the pretext of showing her the jewellery.

The accused, identified as Zuber Shah, was arrested by the Nagpada police following the incident. A nearby woman witnessed the assault and raised an alarm, which led to the accused attempting to flee. However, local residents managed to catch Zuber Shah and handed him over to the police.

Maharashtra | A case of molestation of an 8-year-old girl was registered in the Nagpada area of ​​Mumbai. An earring seller molested the girl. The accused touched the girl inappropriately. Mumbai's Nagpada Police has arrested Zubair Shah who was selling earrings. Case registered… — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

"A case of molestation of an 8-year-old girl was registered in the Nagpada area of ​​Mumbai. An earring seller molested the girl. The accused touched the girl inappropriately. Mumbai's Nagpada Police has arrested Zubair Shah who was selling earrings. Case registered under POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway," said Nagpada Police, as the news agency ANI reported.

Authorities have confirmed that the accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the law, including those pertaining to sexual assault and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.