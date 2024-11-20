Supriya Sule Denies Allegations Over Bitcoin Audio Clips, Sends Criminal Defamation Notice to Sudhanshu Trivedi

NCP-SP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, on Wednesday rejected the BJP's allegations of her involvement in the alleged "cryptocurrency scam." She stated, "Yesterday, I received all these voice recordings from the media. The first thing I did was contact the Commissioner of Pune and inform him about the fake videos circulating. I also expressed my intent to file a complaint with cybercrime."

I immediately complained to cybercrime that all these voice notes and messages were lies and fake, so I sent a notice to cybercrime. After that, there is the spokesperson of BJP who held a press conference. After that, I called my lawyers and this morning I sent a criminal defamation notice to Sudhanshu Trivedi, said Supriya Sule.

I am ready to come out and answer Sudhanshu Trivedi anytime in whichever city he wants, on whichever channel he wants, at whatever time he wants, wherever he calls me, I will come and I will answer him. I will reply no, lies, all the allegations are false. I do not know anything about this and that is why I first complained to cyber crime and I sent the defamation notice, she said further.

