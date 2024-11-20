Supriya Sule Denies Allegations Over Bitcoin Audio Clips, Sends Criminal Defamation Notice to Sudhanshu Trivedi

Supriya Sule Denies Allegations Over Bitcoin Audio Clips, Sends Criminal Defamation Notice to Sudhanshu Trivedi

NCP-SP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, on Wednesday rejected the BJP's allegations of her involvement in the alleged "cryptocurrency scam." She stated, "Yesterday, I received all these voice recordings from the media. The first thing I did was contact the Commissioner of Pune and inform him about the fake videos circulating. I also expressed my intent to file a complaint with cybercrime."

I immediately complained to cybercrime that all these voice notes and messages were lies and fake, so I sent a notice to cybercrime. After that, there is the spokesperson of BJP who held a press conference. After that, I called my lawyers and this morning I sent a criminal defamation notice to Sudhanshu Trivedi, said Supriya Sule.

I am ready to come out and answer Sudhanshu Trivedi anytime in whichever city he wants, on whichever channel he wants, at whatever time he wants, wherever he calls me, I will come and I will answer him. I will reply no, lies, all the allegations are false. I do not know anything about this and that is why I first complained to cyber crime and I sent the defamation notice, she said further.
 

