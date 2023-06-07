Supriya Sule questions state govt on women's safety in Maharashtra on girl's hostel murder

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on on the alleged murder of an 18-year-old girl at a Women's Hostel in Marine Drive said, this is a very alarming matter, both Central and state govt are not serious about women's safety and it’s a failure from their side. Security arrangements must be made in the hostels. Govt must install CCTV cameras and alarm bells inside the hostel and helpline numbers also should be set up.

An 18-year-old college student was allegedly raped and murdered in her hostel room in south Mumbai while a security guard, who is an accused in the case, was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel, police said. The police were alerted at around 5 pm on Tuesday after the woman became untraceable, with her fourth-floor hostel room in Charni Road area locked from outside. A police team that entered the hostel room found her strangulated to death with a piece of cloth, an official said.

The victim was the student of a government polytechnic college in suburban Bandra, he said. After reaching the spot, the police along with a team of forensic and fingerprint experts started a probe into the incident. During the investigation, it came to light that the hostel’s security guard, who was a suspect in the case, was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station on Tuesday morning, the official said.