Supriya Sule reacts on Sharad Pawar's OBC caste certificate

Baramati MP and senior NCP leader, Supriya Sule, categorically rejected a widely circulated SSC marksheet attributed to party supremo Sharad Pawar, indicating his caste as OBC amidst the Maratha quota controversy. Sule, addressing reporters in Baramati, dismissed the document as a "childish" attempt to tarnish Pawar's image, stating, "It has become a big thing these days to create such fake certificates. It is really childish to circulate such documents and make allegations against him (Pawar) based on them."

Expressing scepticism about the authenticity of the mark sheets from Pawar's era, Sule commented, "I doubt whether marksheets and school leaving certificates were even printed in English when Pawar was in school. It is laughable to share such documents."

Regarding Pawar's health, Sule disclosed that doctors had advised him to rest well after he reportedly felt uneasy at an event in Baramati. She emphasized that Pawar's real "medicine and tonic" is the love and affection from people, and hence, he will meet citizens at home.

Responding to inquiries about NCP rebel and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's participation in the Diwali family gathering, Sule mentioned Ajit's prior clarification on his attendance. She noted Ajit's recent diagnosis of dengue and indicated that doctors would decide whether he is allowed to meet people.

Sule highlights the political nature of the differences between the Pawar and Ajit blocs, emphasizing that there are no personal conflicts. She stated, "The Pawar family and the families of senior BJP leaders are on very good terms. We have political differences. It is a battle between schools of thought. We don't have personal differences with any family."