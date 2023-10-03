Supriya Sule slams Eknath Shinde government over deaths at Nanded hospital

On Tuesday, Supriya Sule, the Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), criticised the Shiv Sena-led government under Eknath Shinde for the tragic loss of 24 patients at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital in Nanded and asked the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to seek the resignation of the concerned minister.

The hospital should have ample stock of medicines. I have repeatedly demanded that medicines for dog bite and snake bite should be available. However, it is seen from the news and complaints of the citizens that there is a shortage of medicines in most of the government hospitals in the state and doctors are not available. This means that the Government does not pay attention to the basic facilities of the citizens. The Chief Minister must take serious notice of these incidents and immediately resign from the concerned ministers, she added.