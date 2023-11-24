Supriya Sule wonders why disqualification plea was moved against efficient NCP MPs

Supriya Sule, a Lok Sabha MP from the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, questioned the reasoning behind the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction seeking the disqualification of parliamentarians Shriniwas Patil, Mohammed Faizal, Fauzia Khan, and Vandana Chavan. Sule highlighted that all these individuals were performing their duties efficiently.

Sule was commenting on reports that the Ajit Pawar faction has filed a plea seeking disqualification of Lok Sabha MPs Patil (from Satara), Faizal (from Lakshwadeep), as well as Khan and Chavan, who are Rajya Sabha MPs. The petition specifically omits the names of party founder Sharad Pawar, who holds a position as a Rajya Sabha MP, Supriya Sule, the representative of Baramati in the Lok Sabha, and Amol Kolhe, the Lok Sabha MP from Shirur.

Wonder why the disqualification plea was moved against Patil, Khan and Chavan who are currently working efficiently. Patil is 83 years old. He is very efficient and all of Maharashtra knows his work as MP. A plea against a man who is 83 years old is something new that I am witnessing, Sule told reporters. What has he (Patil) done for which a disqualification plea has been moved against him? I do not know why he has been made a victim, she added. Sule said Faizal was doing a good job as MP from Lakshwadeep and questioned why there was a disqualification plea against a leader representing the youth and who wants to do something for the people.

We sought the disqualification of (Praful) Patel and (Sunil) Tatkare (both of Ajit Pawar faction) as they had voted in favour of BJP during the no confidence motion on the Manipur issue that was moved by the opposition. These are our valid reasons, Sule pointed out.