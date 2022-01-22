Suriya's 'Jai Bhim', Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' make it to Oscars 2022 long list

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' and Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' have been included in the long list of films eligible for the Oscars 2022.

The two films found a place in the shortlist of 276 films which are in contention to get nominated at the 94th Academy Awards.

The final list of films shortlisted for the Oscars will be announced on February 8 and the award ceremony will be broadcasted on March 27.

The production company of 'Jai Bhim' celebrated the news on Twitter.

"Into the #Oscars race! #JaiBhim makes it into the 276 films shortlisted by @TheAcademy for the 94th Academy Award nominations," read the tweet from 2D Entertainment's official account.

The news comes after one of the scenes from 'Jai Bhim' had made it to the Oscars library a few days ago.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor