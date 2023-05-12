Suspension revoked: All charges dropped against Param Bir Singh

The Maharashtra government has recently dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, on Friday, May 12. Additionally, the government also revoked suspension orders issued in December 2021 and said that it should be considered he was on duty.

"The memorandum of charges dated 02/12/2021 issued against Shri. Param Bir Singh, IPS (Retd) under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 is being withdrawn and the said matter is being closed," an order issued by Joint Secretary to Government, Venkatesh Bhat read.

The other order pertaining to his suspension stated, "As per the provisions of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules. 1958, the suspension of Shri. Param Bir Singh. IPS (Retd) is revoked by this order and the period of suspension from 02/12/2021 to 30/06/2022 shall be treated as a period spent on duty for all purposes."

Param Bir Singh had been accused of engaging in multiple instances of extortion, corruption, and misconduct. As a result of his alleged mishandling of the Antilia Bomb Scare case, he was removed from his position as the chief of Mumbai Police.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of investigating the allegations against Singh and subsequently registered five First Information Reports (FIRs). It is important to note that these cases were initially registered by the Mumbai Police prior to the CBI taking over the investigation.