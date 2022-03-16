Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to step out of Mahavikas Aghadi alliance?

Former MP Raju Shetty's Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana is likely to leave Mahavikas Aghadi. A meeting of the state executive of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana will be held on April 5 in Kolhapur. The meeting is expected to decide on the withdrawal from the Mahavikas Aghadi. Meanwhile, Swabhimani's move could lead to an alliance with the BJP.

Raju Shetty has consistently opposed many policies of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. They had blocked the road and protested against the state government for getting electricity. Besides, has the agriculture-oriented Maharashtra government been paralyzed? Such poisonous remarks were also made.

Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Swabhimani from Warud-Morshi constituency, has not been in touch with the party since his election. On March 24, Raju Shetti and Ravikant Tupkar will hold a meeting at Hivarkhed in Warud-Morshi. Sources said that Devendra Bhuyar's name was not on the poster of the meeting and he was not invited to the meeting.

Besides, Raju Shetti has repeatedly criticized the Mahavikas Aghadi. In future, if 'Swabhimani' joins BJP, it should not be a surprise if Raju Shetti, Sadabhau Khot and Ravinkat Tupkar appear on the same platform.