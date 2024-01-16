'Swacha Mandir': Devendra Fadnavis Joins PM Modi's Call for Pre-Ayodhya Temple Cleanliness Drive

In anticipation of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a "Swacha Mandir" movement, urging people to clean temples nationwide. Responding to this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the initiative and led a cleanliness drive at Mumbai's Mumba Devi Temple. Commending the Prime Minister's campaign, Fadnavis encouraged people of all faiths to participate, emphasizing the broader goal of fostering communal harmony.

During the clean-up at Mumba Devi Temple, Fadnavis stated, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called everyone to clean the temples across the country before the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. We too, did a cleanliness drive at Mumba Devi Temple, Mumbai's diety. People of all religions should go to their places of faith..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called everyone to clean the temples across the country before the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. We too, did a cleanliness drive at Mumba Devi Temple, Mumbai's diety. People of all… https://t.co/WzEvL9VjHOpic.twitter.com/YUfAbkTIVk — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22, 2024, and is anticipated to attract millions of devotees from across India. The nationwide temple cleaning drive has emerged as a unique way to prepare for this significant event while promoting a spirit of communal cleanliness and unity.