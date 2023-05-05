Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Bhiwandi fails to tackle mounting garbage problem

The impact of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Bhiwandi is evident from the strategic placement of garbage piles throughout the city. As part of this initiative, the Municipal Corporation of Bhiwandi has taken the responsibility to paint abandoned walls in different locations, in order to create awareness among citizens about cleanliness. Despite their efforts, heaps of garbage can still be found near these painted walls.

Despite being honored with a cleanliness award by the Central Government a few years ago, Bhiwandi City is still grappling with a severe garbage problem. The situation has worsened during the nine-month administrative regime of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, and it appears that Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Vijaykumar Mhasal is not paying adequate attention to the issue. Meanwhile, the civic administration is spending large amounts of money on hiring contractors to collect garbage in the city.