Swara Bhasker wraps up her multiple role film 'Mrs Falani'

Mumbai, May 24 Actress Swara Bhasker, who recently tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad, wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film 'Mrs Falani' in which she essays multiple characters.

The film is based on 8 different stories and will see the actress pulling off 8 different characters belonging from different regions, speaking different dialects, sporting different attires in one single movie.

Talking about the film, Swara said: "'Mrs Falani' is a really special film because it's the first time I got to essay multiple characters in one project. It was a real challenge to build 8 distinct female characters that were distinguishable and unique in their own identity but also united in their woman-hood and their experiences. It was the first time I was shooting in Chhattisgarh which was an eye opener in its beauty and diversity. Collaboration with Manish Kishore Ji and his team was a happy and fulfilling experience and I am proud to be part of this film and play various Mrs Falanis."

In the film, Swara will be seen in the role of a home-maker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and others. Reportedly, going the extra mile, Swara also got her nose pierced for the film.

Manish Kishore, director of the project, said in a statement: "It is a very compelling story, in fact it's a collection of stories from various geographies in the country defying the odds by being themselves. These stories shall inspire other women to go after what they love to do. It is rare for a director to direct 8 different stories all in a single film and am grateful for the opportunity. Special thanks to the entire cast and crew for their unwavering support. Swara's portrayals are iconically amazing. Can't wait to bring our film to the audiences.

