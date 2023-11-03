Swati Maliwal criticises Haryana CM for promoting Elvish Yadav after he is named in rave party case

In a recent development, news has emerged about the arrest of five individuals in Noida, who allegedly disclosed to the police their participation in a rave party where snakes were provided. Notably, popular YouTuber and the winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, has found himself at the center of this controversy as an FIR has been registered against him by the Noida Police.

Reports suggest that a joint effort by the Delhi-NCR and Noida police resulted in the discovery of nine snakes, including five cobras, at Elvish Yadav's party. The snakes were purportedly being used for intoxication, and these findings have raised significant concerns.

Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, strongly condemned Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the state government for allegedly promoting Elvish Yadav.

अभी खबर में देखा कि Youtuber Elvish Yadav पर FIR हुई है।आरोप है कि ELVISH ‘रेव पार्टी’ करवाता है, जिसमें नशे के लिए सांप का जहर इस्तेमाल होता है।



इस आदमी को हरियाणा के CM मंच से प्रमोट करता है। एक तरफ़ @SakshiMalik , @BajrangPunia जैसे टैलेंट सड़कों पर डंडे खाते हैं और हरियाणा… pic.twitter.com/HuRCCJabdh — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 3, 2023

"Just saw in the news that an FIR has been lodged against Youtuber Elvish Yadav. It is alleged that ELVISH organizes 'rave parties' in which snake venom is used for intoxication. The CM of Haryana promotes this man from the platform," said the Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal in her tweet.

Swati Maliwal also raised the issue of alleged obscenity in Elvish Yadav's videos on YouTube and said that "obscene comments" on girls are made in his videos and that abusive language is also used in the influencer's videos.

"On one hand, talents like @SakshiMalik, @BajrangPunia are beaten on the streets and the Haryana government promotes such people. In his videos, you will find obscene comments on girls and abusive language. Leaders can do anything for votes," said Swati Maliwal in her hard-hitting post on X.

The case against Elvish Yadav came to light following a complaint filed by the NGO People For Animal (PFA). The organization accused him of providing snakes, including highly venomous cobras, at the rave party.