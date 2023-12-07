Sweeper held for secretly filming women in hospital washroom

Disturbing incident took place in Mumbai's Shatabdi Hospital. An employee allegedly recorded a video of a woman in the bathroom. This incident occurred on December 2 when a 27-year-old woman, attending a conference at the hospital, returned to her hostel to freshen up. As per the reports, the hostel bathrooms for men and women were adjacent. While the woman was taking a shower, the hospital's daily worker attempted to film her by trespassing and climbing the walls. Upon noticing this invasion of privacy, the woman raised an alarm, causing the accused to run away from the scene. Ashok Gupta, identified as the accused, is a sweeper at the hospital. The Govandi police station registered the case, initiating an investigation into the matter.

After the prompt initiation of a police complaint, the accused in the case was arrested and is presently in judicial custody. This disturbing incident has raised serious apprehensions about the overall management and security protocols at Shatabdi Hospital. The ongoing police investigation is pivotal in uncovering intricate details surrounding the incident and illuminating the circumstances that allowed a breach of privacy within the hospital premises. Considering the gravity of the situation, there are now inquiries and discussions regarding potential actions against the hospital's authorities. The focus extends beyond holding the individual offender accountable to scrutinizing the overall institutional responsibility for ensuring the safety and privacy of individuals within the hospital environment.