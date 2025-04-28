Sword of Raghuji Bhonsle Listed for Auction in New York at ₹7 Lakh; Family Expresses Shock

A priceless artifact believed to have once belonged to Shrimant Raja Raghuji Maharaj Bhonsle I — the founder of Nagpur — has surfaced in a surprising and controversial international auction. The sword, deeply tied to Maratha heritage, is currently being offered for sale online by a broker affiliated with Sotheby’s, a multinational auction house headquartered in New York. This unexpected development has sent shockwaves through the Bhonsle royal family, which is now investigating how the centuries-old relic slipped out of their possession and into the hands of foreign dealers.

Ancestral Sword with a Clouded Past

The sword is being auctioned with a starting price of £7,000 (approximately ₹7.95 lakh). Sotheby’s, though British in origin, now operates globally, and participation in the auction requires prior registration. According to the listing, the weapon once belonged to Raja Raghuji Maharaj Bhonsle I. The Bhonsle family, taken aback by the listing, has expressed a strong desire to recover the sword. Rajesaheb Mudhoji Bhonsle stated that the family is committed to bringing the heirloom back to its rightful place in Nagpur.

How Did the Sword End Up Abroad?

The sword’s journey to the international market remains a mystery. Historians speculate it may have been part of the loot seized by British forces during the Anglo-Maratha conflicts between 1853 and 1864 — a turbulent period when Shrimant Raja Mudhoji Maharaj Bhonsle II (Appasaheb Maharaj) led a resistance against the British Empire. It is believed that the British looted the Bhonsle treasury during this time, making off with countless treasures, including gem-studded jewelry, valuable artifacts, and royal weaponry. It’s possible this sword was among those stolen — or perhaps it was secretly taken by a British officer, later gifted or sold, and eventually ended up in the possession of a private collector or auction house.The exact path remains unknown, raising serious questions about how such a significant cultural artifact found its way to an online auction block.

A Sword of Distinct Craftsmanship

The sword is a unique blend of European design and Indian tradition. It features inscriptions in Devanagari script and a gold-adorned hilt. A green woolen grip and a single-edged blade measuring 124 cm in length add to its historical and aesthetic appeal. The auction is expected to attract global collectors and historians as the sword not only represents the martial heritage of Nagpur but also offers insight into the fusion of Indian and European craftsmanship during the 18th century.

