Tamannaah Bhatia gives 'She's a 10' social media challenge a desi twist

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has recently accepted the famous social media challenge called 'She's a 10, but with a desi twist.

The 'Entertainment' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she can be seen sipping tea on her balcony while reading a book. She wore an orange co-ord dress with minimal makeup and a ponytail.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Miss B's a 10 but...... Mixing up some fun with goofiness and giving my desi heart a videshi delight. Nominating my dearest friend @kajalaggarwalofficial and all of YOU to take this challenge and show me your version of "She's a 10...."Can't wait to be surprised! #shesa10 #challenge #dilhaihindustani."

Kajal Aggarwal accepted the challenge by replying in the comments section, "Hahaha coming soon" as Tamannaah challenged her for the trend.

Talking about the trend, the 'She's a 10' trend has been doing the rounds on social media where people create imaginary partners who are really fit but have odd habits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah has Nagashekar's directorial romantic drama 'Gurthunda Seethakalam', Madhur Bhandarkar's film 'Babli Bouncer' and Arunima Sharma's web series 'Jee Karda' in her kitty.

