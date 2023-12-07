Tanaji Sawant responds to Sanjay Raut's corruption allegations in health department

Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant denied accusations of corruption within the health department, asserting that those leveling such charges should either apologize or be prepared to face defamation proceedings. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged there was rampant corruption in the Maharashtra government’s health department.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raut alleged that, among various issues, funds were being solicited from private hospitals for their inclusion in the state government's health insurance scheme. Addressing a press conference here, state health and family welfare minister Sawant refuted these allegations and said transfers as well as postings were being carried out in his department as per rules.

Without naming Raut, the minister said, He should tender an apology. Or else, after taking legal advice a defamation suit would be filed against him in the next 8-10 days. In his letter to Shinde, Raut had claimed private hospitals are charged Rs 1 lakh per bed for including them in the panel of hospitals under the state government’s Mahatma Jyotirao Phule health insurance scheme.

At least 12 junior-level doctors have been illegally appointed as civil surgeons and the civil surgeons in Washim and Buldhana districts were not from the required cadre, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP claimed. Raut's letter claimed that despite the selection of fourteen candidates for deputy director positions through the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission, there are allegations of extortion for facilitating their appointments.