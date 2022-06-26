Tanaji Sawant supporters breaks Shiv Sainiks car

The revolt of Minister Eknath Shinde in Beed has ignited the political atmosphere. On the one hand, 38 MLAs of Shiv Sena have split with Shinde. Shiv Sainiks expressed anger against the rebel MLAs. On Saturday, Shiv Sainiks vandalized the office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune. After that, Tanaji Sawant gave an apt reply.

Since then, activists have come forward in support of the rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant. Sawant's office was vandalized in Pune. Flowers were carried by some activists there today. On the other hand, in Beed, in support of Tanaji Sawant, the activists of Chhava Sanghatana broke the car of a Shiv Sainik while shouting slogans. Therefore, the picture in Maharashtra is that both sides have taken an aggressive stance.

While Shiv Sainiks, who will provide central security to rebel MLAs, have been aggressive against rebel MLAs in the state, now the central government has taken notice. Centre's CRPF jawans will provide protection to the families of the rebel MLAs. Minister Eknath Shinde alleged that the protection was removed when the state government was responsible for the protection of MLAs and their families. Therefore, the Center has decided to protect the rebel MLAs so that law and order does not deteriorate.

Rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant had given a warning to Shiv Sainiks by posting on Facebook. "Once this political question is resolved, it will be answered in the future," he warned. Sawant had posted on Facebook, "We are exercising restraint as per the order of our group leader, Mr. Eknathji Shinde Saheb. Once this political issue is resolved, it will be answered as it is in the future. I humbly request everyone to stay within their means." So now it seems that the Shinde group has also become aggressive.