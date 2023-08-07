Tanker and ST bus collision leaves eight injured on Mumbai-Goa highway

A collision between a tanker and an ST bus at Kashedi Ghat in Khed, Ratnagiri district, resulted in eight passengers sustaining injuries on the Mumbai-Goa national highway. The Kashedi area has seen a rise in accidents recently, emphasizing the importance of cautious driving.

As per reports, eight injured passengers have been admitted to Kalambani Sub-District Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred around 11:50 am on Monday when an ST bus traveling from Thane to Chiplun was descending Kashedi Ghat. Simultaneously, a tanker driver from Ghatkopar, Mumbai was heading from Vakavali taluka Dapoli to Mumbai.

The collision happened as both vehicles approached from opposite directions. Prompt police response ensured aid for the injured and maintained traffic flow. The involved ST bus had 25 passengers, with eight sustaining minor injuries. This event highlights the necessity for road safety and careful driving.