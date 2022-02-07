Tata Open Maharashtra winner Sousa makes big leap in ATP Rankings

Mumbai, Feb 7 Portugal's Joao Sousa, who won the singles title in the Tata Open Maharashtra on Sunday, jumped 51 places to move into the top 100 in the latest ATP Rankings.

Sousa, the 32-year-old Portuguese journeyman who was ranked 137 before the ATP 250 event in Pune, moved up to 86th position in the rankings updated on Monday after winning his fourth career ATP Tour title.

Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, who finished runner-up in the Tata Open Maharashtra, moved up to 71st position after gaining 16 spots.

There was no change in the top-10 since the Australian Open with Novak Djokovic maintaining his position atop the chart with 10,875 points. Daniil Medvedev was second with 9635 points followed by Alexander Zverev (3rd - 7865 points), Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (4th with 7145 points) and Rafael Nadal completing the top five with 6,875 in his kitty.

Italian Matteo Berrettini was placed sixth with Russia's Andrey Rublev (7th), Norway's Casper Ruud (8th), Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada ninth and Jannik Sinner of Italy completing the top 10.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who stunned World No 3 Alexander Zverev to win his maiden ATP Tour title at the Open Sud de France, gained four places and moved to 31 in the rankings while Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, who caused a couple of upsets to reach the semi-finals in Pune, jumped 16 places to 79.

Mikael Ymer of Sweden, who reached the semi-finals at this week's Montpellier event in France, jumped eight places to 75 in the rankings.

