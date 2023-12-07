Tea cakes to Paani-puris: Mumbai prisons come up with new, improved menu

In what comes as good news for prisoners in Maharashtra, the department has taken a decision to upgrade the jail food. According to a Hindustan Times report, the improved list of available things include ice-creams, paani-puris, pickles, samosas, kachories, chikkis, pop-corn, cheese, chaat-masala, butter, tea cakes and coconut water. They can also access personal hygiene products such as facewashes, moisturisers, hair dyes and mehendi. These are a part of 167 items added to a list of upgrades in the prison canteens.

It’s a major upgrade from the present choice of poha, upma and sheera for breakfast; and bhaaji, chappati, dal and rice for lunch and dinner.The state has 60 prisons – nine are central prisons, 31 district prisons, 19 open prisons and one is a prison for women.The current list of goods available in the canteens for the inmates’ wellbeing was old. When we wanted to make an improvement, we decided to invite suggestions from them,” said additional director general of police, Maharashtra Prisons, Amitabh Gupta. “After studying various angles, such as security, we drew up a comprehensive final list, after it was studied by a committee.” Up until now, prison treats included basics such as savouries, biscuits, pickles and some chutneys in the canteen.

On specific days, the canteens will also serve mutton, healthy sprouts, eggs and paneer burjis. “We have dropped several items such as mithai, as they do not come with a date of expiry. Some had suggested cakes weighing over one kilogram for birthdays, which was rejected as people should not celebrate inside jails,” said the jail official.Ghee and butter were also struck off the list as they are inflammable and therefore can be dangerous. Likewise, the request for balms was also struck down as they can be used as drugs by sniffing. Some prisoners suggested making soup packets available, which was deemed impractical with no ready availability of hot water.